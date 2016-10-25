Roberta Hawks: Empty bowl thanks

To the editor:

I wanted to thank Patrick Kelly for the well written article concerning the Empty Bowl Fundraiser. All of us who are a part of this event appreciate the time and coverage we are given by the Craig Daily Press. I would like to personally thank the local potters who take time to make the bowls — Jerry Paulson, Genevieve Yazzie, Susan Erikson, Jean Jones, Bev Rubley and David Morris. Thanks to the crew that came to my house to help with glazing almost 100 bowls. It takes many hands to create this many bowls. Potters make bowls, bowls hold soup, soup feeds people. Thank you!

Roberta Hawks

Craig