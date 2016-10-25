On the record for Oct. 25

Craig Police Department

Friday, Oct. 21

In the 800 block of Ranney Street, officers arrested one woman for alleged domestic violence and harassment.

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, an officer took a report of theft.

In the 500 block of First Avenue, officers responded to a report of vandalism. Material from a mattress was found stuffed in the exhaust of a vehicle.

At Yampa Avenue and East Seventh Street, officers responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving property damage.

Saturday, Oct. 22

In the 1700 block of West Third Street, an officer received a theft report.

In the 900 block of Sloan Circle, code enforcement red-tagged an abandoned trailer.

In the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of theft and cited one woman for allegedly shoplifting hats.

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers were called to the scene of an assault.

Sunday, Oct. 23

At East Victory Way and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver and arrested one man on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, obstructing a peace office, resisting arrest, second-degree assault, failing to report an accident, harassment and false reporting to authorities.

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers were called to the scene of a disturbance and arrested one man on charges of second-degree assault and menacing.

In the 800 block of Legion Street, an officer took a report of theft.

Moffat County Jail

Wednesday, Oct. 19

William Daniel Kilpatrick, 35, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to comply with probation and harassment.

Jordan Donald Gaskill, 26, of Baggs, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving drunk, failing to use a turn signal, driving without insurance.

Rocklin Woolery Sr., 56, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for sexual contact without consent.

Joshua Rulon Miller, 19, of Maybell, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for obstruction.

Jacqueline Kay McConnel, 46, of Maybell, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for obstructing a peace officer.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Jessica Marie Varah, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Friday, Oct. 21

Brooklyn Arthurs, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged domestic violence and harassment.

Lonnie Hedges, 56, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, weaving, making an illegal turn and prohibited use of a weapon.

Jonathan Patrick Dallin, 36, of Pueblo, was booked into Moffat County Jail on failure to appear warrant.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Kyle Gray Crocker, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve five days for cruelty to animals.

Deborah Anne Southard, 37, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving with a restricted license and fictitious plates and possessing a controlled substance.

Daniel Marty Warby, 25, of Rifle, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a fugitive of justice warrant.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Sean Laheem Johnson 23, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, obstructing a peace office, resisting arrest, second-degree assault, failing to report an accident, harassment and false reporting to authorities.

George Lamar Moss, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of menacing assault, child abuse and reckless endangerment.

Justin Gregory Ringold, 30, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Monday, Oct. 24

Nathan Paul Williams, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Jeralee Edmonds, 39, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, attempting to influence a police officer and distribution, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance.