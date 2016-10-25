LMD takes meeting to Dinosaur

The operating board for the Moffat County Local Marketing District traveled to Dinosaur for its most recent meeting to talk with locals about what they want to see in ongoing economic development efforts.

“We basically let the Dinosaur folks give us some of their thoughts and plans and ideas,” said Dave DeRose, one of the members of the seven-person board.

LMD board member Kirstie McPherson said a lot of the discussion on Oct. 18 centered on bringing jobs to the area, promoting Dinosaur National Monument and finding a way to keep visitors in the area longer.

“Right now it’s just kind of a pass through community,” she said.

The LMD board hosted a similar discussion with the Board of Moffat County Commissioners and Craig City Council on Sept. 20 and plans to continue reaching out to different groups in the community input and direction.

DeRose said the effort to increase communication and find a common path forward is an essential step to economic growth that has not previously been done in earnest.

“We can’t be effective if we don’t figure out what we want to do,” DeRose said

DeRose and McPherson agreed the meeting was an effective use of time for the board.

“It was a good meeting,” DeRose said. “I think the people really appreciated the fact that people from Craig drove out there and met with them.”

The LMD imposes a 4 percent lodging tax in all of Moffat County. The funds collected from the tax can be used for promoting tourism, supporting business recruitment, management and development, and organizing public events.

