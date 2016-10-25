Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 26, 2016: Craig Middle School runners compete at state

Craig Middle School was represented Saturday at the Colorado Middle School Cross Country State Championships at Denver’s Fehringer Ranch Park by four Bulldog runners.

Coltyn Terry placed 35th of 433 competitors in the boys’ in the 3.5-kilometer championship race at a time of 13 minutes, five seconds. Noah Mortenson tied for 198th at 14:54.

Wyatt Mortenson was also qualified for the state race but did not record a result.

In the girls’ event Halle Hamilton clocked in at 14:43, tied at No. 57, and Emma Jones’ 15:26 earned her 113th of 405.

Moffat County football seeks sponsors for Friday pink game

As part of Moffat County High School varsity football’s Friday home game against Aspen, the Bulldogs will be sporting pink jerseys in keeping with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The team is seeking sponsorships from the community as part of the evening. Sponsors can pick a player to back and will receive the athlete’s pink jersey after the game and will also be listed in the game program for their efforts.

Proceeds will go toward both MCHS and American Cancer Society.

For more information on sponsorship rates and benefits, contact Keith Gille at 970-597-0344 or at keith.gille@moffatsd.org.

The Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Zombie 5K takes place Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the event kicking off at 3 p.m. with runners able to expect plenty of scares along the way.

The cost is $15 for individual adults, $7 for ages 5 to 18 and free to 4 and younger. Teams of five are $50, and prizes will go to the most creative zombie group.

Online registration is available at craig-chamber.com with forms available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Books and KS Kreations. Proceeds will go toward Grand Futures and Moffat County Teen Council’s work with local youth programs.

For more information, call 970-824-5752 or email karli@grandfutures.org.