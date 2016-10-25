Craig briefs: State gasoline prices dip slightly in week

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have fell 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16 per gallon at the start of the week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado.

That compares with the national average that fell 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.21 per gallon, according to gasoline price website gasbuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices yesterday were 5.9 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 1 cent per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.2 cents per gallon during the past month and stands 1.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Newspaper launches Hunting Photo Contest

The Craig Daily Press is asking readers to submit photos for the newspaper’s annual Hunting Photo Contest. The deadline for photo submissions is Dec. 1. Send hunting photos to editor@CraigDailyPress.com. Voting will begin Dec. 3, and the winner will receive a $250 gift card to Murdoch’s.

Photos must be clear, not blurry, and those in the photo must be identified by first and last name. For more information, call Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790.

Coffee, newspaper to discuss election results

The Craig Daily Press will host Coffee and a Newspaper the day after the election on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m. at The Memorial Hospital. The topic of discussion will surround the results of the election. Free coffee and pastries will be served. For more information, call 970-875-1788.

Taste of Education by CNCC slated for Nov. 5

Colorado Northwest Community College will once again host its annual Taste of Education. College representatives want the community to “come take a taste of what CNCC has to offer. Choose from an array of rich and savory classes, including everything from the basics of Excel to learning how to draw.”

To register, call 970-824-1101 or go to cncc.edu/tasteofed.

Trunk or Treat set for Halloween in Hayden

Hayden Congregational United Church of Christ is hosting Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Halloween. The church is seeking participants to pass out candy. Bring your car/truck to the church and pass out candy from the trunk of your vehicle. For more information, call the church at 970-276-3510.

Craig businesses to host trick or treating

Craig businesses and the Downtown Business Association will host Trick or Treating along the 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m. Halloween, which is Monday.