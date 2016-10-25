20 miles of yarn spun by Craig group during Spinzilla

— The Whorling Women local yarn-spinning group twisted fiber into 20 miles of yarn during the week of Oct. 3 to 9 in their first year competing in a week long, worldwide Spinzilla competition.

They helped Colorado place first in the United States, said Lorrae Moon, owner ofYampa Valley Fiberworks that sponsored the local spinning group.

The 20 miles of yarn spun earned the team 59th place, which put them in “the middle of the pack,” Moon said who also said “everyone put in a personal best.”

The event not only tests the spinning skills of spinners it is also part of a global effort to raise awareness of local fiber and fiber arts.

“Spinzilla is worldwide event. It provides a great opportunity to spread the word about the natural fiber community,” said Stormy Risner, who helped organize the Whorling Women. “Not only does it help enhance the fiber world, registrations fees go toward mentoring children in the fiber arts.”

During the week of competition the Whorling Women showed-up to spin during a Moffat County High School volleyball game, local government meetings, at the Centennial Mall and at the Museum of Northwest Colorado.

“The Spinzilla experience has taught us a lot about spinning and definitely improved each one of our techniques. Not only did we help the United States come in first, we helped Colorado excel to the number one spot among the states,” Risner said.

