A truck pulling a camper and a car were involved in an accident on Colorado Highway 13 just north of Craig on Sunday night.

Doug Slaight/Courtesy

A truck pulling a camper and a car were involved in an accident on Colorado Highway 13 just north of Craig on Sunday night.

Truck towing camper and car involved in accident Sunday in Craig

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Monday, October 24, 2016

Advertisement

Craig — Craig fire responded to a motor vehicle accident just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening involving a truck pulling a camper and a car.

The accident took place at the bypass on North Colorado Highway 13.

photo

Doug Slaight/Courtesy

A car and truck pulling a camper were involved in an accident on Colo. Highway 13 just north of Craig on Sunday night.

It's not clear how the accident took place.

Craig Daily Press will update this story as information becomes available.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement