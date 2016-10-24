Truck towing camper and car involved in accident Sunday in Craig

Craig — Craig fire responded to a motor vehicle accident just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening involving a truck pulling a camper and a car.
The accident took place at the bypass on North Colorado Highway 13.
It's not clear how the accident took place.
Craig Daily Press will update this story as information becomes available.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID