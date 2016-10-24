Lance Scranton: Celebrating 100 columns

As near as I can determine, this is my 100th column for The Craig Daily Press. I wanted to say thanks to Renee Campbell and Noelle Leavitt Riley for allowing me to continue writing after Bryce Jacobsen initially invited me to write all those years ago. Craig has become a special place for me over the past 18 years and my family has been blessed to be a part of a community that cares deeply about its people and isn’t afraid to exercise their opinions and let others know what they think.

The community in which you choose to live in and raise your family tends to have an effect on how you view the world. For some, Craig is a representation of all that is great about our country; a rural community that appreciates traditions and honors the people who try to make it a better place to live. For others, it may be a stop along the way to something that in their estimation will be a bigger and better experience than the place that we call home.

I have witnessed a multitude of events that have shaped a collective conscience about our town and have chosen to try and shine a light on the good and bad that makes news in Craig. People stop me around town and tell me they appreciate my thoughts while others think I’m way too free with my opinions and should quietly teach and coach without airing my convictions.

But that’s what makes my adopted country such a joy and privilege to be counted as one of its citizens. We don’t always agree with each other, and I’ve been a part of some of the messes in our community, which have had a deep and profound impact so many people and families. But, I endured, believing that truth would eventually defeat the darker ambitions of some, holding fast to a conviction that most in our community just want what is best.

It’s not always easy being a part of a family — expectations are high, forgiveness is difficult and the visible scars of experience lead some to withdraw. But, a family we are, and I look forward to continuing to be a voice for those who strongly believe in Craig, our community, our people and our way of life.

Lance Scranton teaches English and coaches at Moffat County High School.