Thoughtful Parenting: Night out for parents

The Steamboat Teen Council is a group of teens in the Yampa Valley who work together to create a community in which teens have a voice in social, political, and environmental issues. The group has students in grades 9 through 12, and they participate in a variety of extracurricular activities to create a diverse, broad voice.

Thoughtful Parenting: Youth Services This weekly column about parenting issues is written by area youth-serving professionals. It publishes on Mondays in the Steamboat Today. Read more columns here.

The council is currently made up of Steamboat High School and Steamboat Mountain School representatives. The group meets twice monthly to discuss hot topics regarding their peers and our community, in addition to putting on events for high schoolers, encouraging other teens to make smart, healthy decisions and acting as a positive role model for our children since 2007. The group has been a consistent advocate for teens in our community, pledging to stay above the influence of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

This year, the council has taken on something more — it had a passion to bring something new to the community. Its goal is to purchase, install and maintain a concrete, outdoor ping pong table to be placed at one of our community’s favorite parks, Little Toots. This table will be a place for people of all ages and skills to come together to play in one of our beautiful parks. The council has begun fundraising and has high hopes of reaching the majority of the community for support

Throughout the next year, the council will put on multiple events to raise money for the project. Its first fundraising event is set for Nov. 11 and will be be a parent’s night out The Teen Council will offer a babysitting service from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Steamboat Springs Community Center and will be serving pizza, doing arts andcrafts, playing games and showing a movie. Council members are offering to supervise children age 3 and older.

This event will allow parents to spend the night out with friends, go on a date or just get things done. It will be a great opportunity for kids to hang out and spend some time with our Steamboat Teen Council.

This is a great way to support our high school students in reaching their goals, plus, it is tax deductible. If you are not able to attend this event, there will be additional opportunities to donate. Donations can also be made at Steamboat Teen Council Go Fund Me page, which can be found on the Steamboat Springs Teen Council Facebook page.

Stephanie Seiden and Cassandra Vigil, the council’s adult mentors, will also attend the event. Seiden and Vigil have been co-leading these teens to create, implement and accomplish the goals they develop as a council.

Seiden is the recreational specialist for the city of Steamboat Springs, and Vigil is the Routt County director for Grand Futures.

Register through the city of Steamboat Springs’ website, steamboatsprings.net/hsevents, or calling 970-870-7015. For more information, contact Seiden at sseiden@steamboatsprings.net.

Stephanie Seiden is recreational specialist for the city of Steamboat Springs.