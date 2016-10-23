Superfood Tip: Butternut squash adds nutrition to diet

October is a great time of year to make meals with squash, including the delicate and delicious butternut squash.

Not only is it good for soups and side dishes, it also has amazing health benefits.

According to wholeliving.com, “Low in fat, butternut squash delivers an ample dose of dietary fiber, making it an exceptionally heart-friendly choice. It provides significant amounts of potassium, important for bone health, and vitamin B6, essential for the proper functioning of both the nervous and immune systems.”