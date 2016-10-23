Pumpkin themed activities in Craig harvest feelings of fall

— Bright orange pumpkins dotted the hay fields at the Wyman Living History Museum, which outlined the landscape with colorful cartoon scenes from the 1966 children’s favorite — “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.”

This was the sixth year the museum has held the pumpkin patch, said Nicky Boulger, of the Wyman Museum.

Many of the activities, including a mini train car rides, hay maze, wagon ride, bouncy house were free; however, the pumpkins, some activities like face and pumpkin painting and products for sale by vendors were not free instead area 4-H clubs benefited from the proceeds.

Throughout the year 4-H club members have cleaned flowerbeds, planted flowers and maintained the archery range located at the museum.

“The 4-H kids have given back to us so we don’t mind giving back to them,” Boulger said.

The museum event was the second pumpkin themed event available to Craig children as once again Homemaker Furnishings offered free pumpkins on Saturday.

The pumpkin giveaway is a 12-year tradition that two years ago was passed from previous storeowners Red and Linda Cortner to new owner Anthony Shepherd and his family.

“It’s all about the kids,” Red Cortner said.

