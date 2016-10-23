Some pumpkins were almost to great to carry, but children tested their might with the largest of the pumpkins on Sunday at the Wyman Living History sixth annual pumpkin patch.

Photo by Sasha Nelson

Some pumpkins were almost to great to carry, but children tested their might with the largest of the pumpkins on Sunday at the Wyman Living History sixth annual pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin themed activities in Craig harvest feelings of fall

By Sasha Nelson

Sunday, October 23, 2016

Craig — Bright orange pumpkins dotted the hay fields at the Wyman Living History Museum, which outlined the landscape with colorful cartoon scenes from the 1966 children’s favorite — “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.”

photo

Photo by Sasha Nelson

Haizley Violi is helped by her father Michael Violi to chose a pumpkin at this year's Homemaker Furnishings pumpkin patch in Craig.

This was the sixth year the museum has held the pumpkin patch, said Nicky Boulger, of the Wyman Museum.

Many of the activities, including a mini train car rides, hay maze, wagon ride, bouncy house were free; however, the pumpkins, some activities like face and pumpkin painting and products for sale by vendors were not free instead area 4-H clubs benefited from the proceeds.

Throughout the year 4-H club members have cleaned flowerbeds, planted flowers and maintained the archery range located at the museum.

“The 4-H kids have given back to us so we don’t mind giving back to them,” Boulger said.

The museum event was the second pumpkin themed event available to Craig children as once again Homemaker Furnishings offered free pumpkins on Saturday.

The pumpkin giveaway is a 12-year tradition that two years ago was passed from previous storeowners Red and Linda Cortner to new owner Anthony Shepherd and his family.

“It’s all about the kids,” Red Cortner said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.

