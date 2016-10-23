Fitness Tip: Participate in next week’s Zombie 5K

The Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Zombie 5K returns Oct. 29 at Loudy-Simpson Park as the undead and their terrified living victims alike get some exercise.

Whether you’re dressed like the zombie crowd or running from them, registration begins at 1 p.m. with the event kicking off at 3 p.m. with runners able to expect plenty of scares along the way.

The cost is $15 for individual adults, $7 for ages 5 to 18 and free to 4 and younger. Teams of five are $50, and prizes will go to the most creative group.

Online registration is available at craig-chamber.com with forms available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Books and KS Kreations.

Proceeds will go toward Grand Futures and Moffat County Teen Council.

For more information, call 970-824-5752 or email karli@grandfutures.org.