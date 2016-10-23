Business Buzz: Job Fair saw increase in attendance

Attendance was up at the Colorado Workforce Center’s Moffat County Job Fair on Thursday at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

The event attracted 12 employers and a larger number of job seekers than Workforce Center staff had seen in recent years.

Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Craig Daily Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership also partnered on the event.

For more information about job openings or Workforce Center services, call 970-824-3246.

Local office collecting used suits for veterans

The Debbie N Montgomery Insurance Agency in Craig is participating in the Farmers Insurance “Suits for Soldiers” drive and is seeking gently worn business suits to donate to veterans.

“The suits will then go to Suits for Soldiers, which is a nonprofit operated by The Veteran Education and Transitional (VET) Program, helping military members transition to civilian careers with free resume assistance and business attire,” according to a release on farmers.com.

The local agency, located at 509 Yampa Ave., is accepting business suits for men or women through Nov. 30.

Montgomery said she’s taking part to help out heroes returning to the civilian workforce after their service to the country.

“It’s an amazing thing they’re doing to help the soldiers,” Montgomery said. “They need all the help they can get.”

For more information, call 970-744-6552 or visit 509 Yampa Ave.

Broadband survey underway for Moffat County

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Team is asking community members to complete a survey of their current internet speed and usage and hopes for future access.

The survey will help the team to develop strategies to improve infrastructure in Moffat County communities so that residents and business owners will have access to high-speed internet.

The team’s local funding partners include Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado Northwestern Community College, The Memorial Hospital, Yampa Valley Electric Association and Danner Communications,

The survey — which has separate questions for residential and commcerial users — takes less than 10 minutes to complete and can be found by visiting www.cmedp.com and clicking on the “Broadband” icon in the bottom right-hand corner on the home page.

For more information or for a paper survey, call Audrey Danner at 970-321-2021.

Win money with Locals Love You More contest

The Downtown Business Association launched its Locals Love You More contest Saturday.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win one of two $250 spree dollar prizes. Spree dollars can be spent at nearly any business in Craig.

This round of the contest includes 50 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. Businesses can still sign up to participate with a $50 fee.

For a list of participating businesses and contest rules, visit KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave., The Kitchen Shop of Craig, 557 Yampa Ave., or Downtown Books, Coffee and Gifts, 543 Yampa Ave.

For more information about the Locals Love You More contest, call Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.