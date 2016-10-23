Bulldog Sports for the week of Oct. 24, 2016

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Central High School at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Central High School at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Wednesday

None

Thursday

TBD Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s and women’s soccer at Region 18 Tournament

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Aspen

5 p.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Soroco at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

Friday

TBD Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s and women’s soccer at Region 18 Tournament

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s and women’s soccer at Region 18 Tournament

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball Steamboat Springs/Rangely Triangular at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave, and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

10 a.m. Moffat County High School cross country at 3A State Championships in Colorado Springs

3 p.m. Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Zombie 5K at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

None