Moffat County volleyball copes with changes in loss to Cedaredge

All things considered, Moffat County High School volleyball coach Erin Knez has no complaints about how Saturday’s game went.

The MCHS varsity took a loss to Cedaredge in three straight sets during a weekend match that was full of changes.

With starters Mattie Jo Duzik and Bailey Lawton unavailable, Knez had to do some reconfigurations, including moving Emma Samuelson to the designated setter role. With JV libero Terry Gillett also unable to play in Samuelson’s stead, the Lady Dogs simply had to go without the specialty position.

The adjustments took some time as the Bruins won the opening round, 25-18, and with a streak of 13 straight point to start the second, Cedaredge was riding high with tricky service by Makayla McKinney going low, flopping over the net just enough to psych out the Lady Dogs.

McKinney finally sent one into the net to get MCHS on the board, but it was a decisive kill by Morgan Nelson that really got the Moffat County mojo going again, and the group went on a 10-point run to go from 21-7 to 21-17 on the strength of service by Hailee Herndon.

Moffat County came close but couldn’t finish as the Bruins’ Hannah Gilmore slammed the ball to the floor to end the second set, 25-22.

The energy started well but waned soon in the last set, Cedaredge leading, 16-9, and taking it all the way to 25 from there to win with no more Bulldog scores.

The different lineup threw things off, Knez said, but with Jana Camilletti, Josie Timmer and Quinn Pinnt staying tough wherever needed and Nelson, Herndon and Tiffany Hildebrandt hitting as hard as ever, plus Samuelson filling the gap, it was a fine game for the team.

“With as many changes as we had, I’m OK with this game,” Knez said. “It was a lot of trial and error and adversity. I’m very impressed with Emma setting, she’s got hustle and knowledge of the rotations and where everybody needed to be, so that was a huge help.”

Herndon said it’s quite a task to fill the high-tops of a senior like Duzik, but once things started going right, it led to more good things.

“Getting point after point like that, it really boosted our confidence,” she said. “We just need to communicate more and work as a team.”

Nelson agreed that more communication couldn’t hurt.

“We were really, really quiet and didn’t say much,” she said. “We need to stay peppy, get up.”

MCHS is 5-16 overall, 2-10 in the 3A Western Slope League and still stands a chance to finish with a better record than 2015, moving into the final week with a Tuesday home game against non-league opponent Central, from Grand Junction, before traveling Thursday to Aspen.

“We can go out on a win for our last home game, I know it’s possible and I’m excited,” Knez said.

