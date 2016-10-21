State-bound Moffat County cross country athletes hit new marks at regionals

The runners of Moffat County High School cross country are headed to state.

MCHS boys placed second as a team and girls fourth Friday at Delta’s Confluence Park at the 3A Region 1 meet, qualifying the entire Bulldog bunch for the state championships Oct. 29 in Colorado Springs.

Riley Allen hit his best time ever at 16 minutes, 31.99 seconds to place sixth individually, the same ranking Hayden’s Makenna Kenz took for the girls with her own best, 20:10.64.

“It was my all-time best today, so I can’t be too upset with that,” Allen said, noting that Moffat County boys’ championship hopes were only cut short by a strong Gunnison team.

Hayden’s Chris Carrouth also placed in the boys’ top 10, ninth at personal lowest clock-in of 16:50.96, while Madysen Cramer and Liberty Hippely were next in line for the ladies at 14th and 15th, with times of 20:45.47 and 20:47.29, respectively, each cutting down their previous bests.

Carter Severson also beat out the 17-minute mark with a 16:56.23 for 13th place and Connor Scranton and Brandon Beason likewise hit their best strides at 17:03 and 17:42.46 for 15th and 25th for the Dogs’ points.

In the boys’ field of 113, Tyler Driggs was 54th (19:01.78), Wyatt Boatright 63rd (19:14.07), Wyatt Bellio 69th (19:28.72) and Garrett Flint 84th (19:54.76).

The rest of the girls team included Kaylee Durham, Abby Bohne and Allison Villard in 36th, 39th and 54th among 104 runners, all tree edging out their best times with a 22:08.43, 22:17.88 and 23:09.32.

“Kids ran really well today, lots of PR’s, and this is the time for that, just what we were looking for,” said head coach Todd Trapp.

With the state meet ahead of them, the next week will see harriers hold back nothing in preparation.

“We’ll have our fast workout Tuesday, and after that it’s recovery time so they’re ready to go that Saturday morning,” Trapp said.

While Bulldogs are looking at state with excitement, there’s also a little sadness for the seniors.

“It’s bittersweet knowing that’s the last time I’m gonna run with these guys,” Scranton said.

