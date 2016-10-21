Run or lurch along in Craig Grand Futures’ Zombie 5K

Grab your running shoes and your survival bag, because the next big Craig running race is one where you may be running for your life.

The Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Zombie 5K returns Oct. 29 at Loudy-Simpson Park as the undead and their terrified living victims alike get some exercise.

Whether you’re dressed like the zombie crowd or running from them, registration begins at 1 p.m. with the event kicking off at 3 p.m. with runners able to expect plenty of scares along the way.

The cost is $15 for individual adults, $7 for ages 5 to 18 and free to 4 and younger. Teams of five are $50, and prizes will go to the most creative group.

Online registration is available at craig-chamber.com with forms available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Books and KS Kreations.

Proceeds will go toward Grand Futures and Moffat County Teen Council.

For more information, call 970-824-5752 or email karli@grandfutures.org.