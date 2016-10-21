From Pipi’s Pasture: Remembering Halloween

Lately the evenings here at Pipi’s Pasture have reminded me of Halloweens past. It’s the full moon that we can see through the naked branches of the poplar trees that grow along the yard fence. It’s the scattered dark clouds that make the bright sky seem a little eerie — like Halloween.

The harvested pumpkins that line the porch shine a red-orange color when the porch line is turned on, and we can hear the “crunch, crunch” of fallen leaves when we walk outdoors. Until the past couple of nights the weather has been fairly warm. All in all, it’s like the Halloweens I remember.

However, the weather can often turn bad around Halloween, too. Sometimes there’s snow on the pumpkins and kids have to wear coats over their costumes. I can remember at least one Halloween, since we have lived at Pipi’s Pasture, when there was a snowstorm on Halloween. It’s funny, but I don’t remember those years as well.

When my sisters, brother, and I were growing up, we looked forward to trick-or-treat night. The ranches were far apart so Dad had to drive us. We fixed up costumes from old clothes and sheets and other things, and when it wasn’t quite dark, we went to Grandpa and Grandma Osborn’s house.

We had to get there early so that our grandparents could go to bed and so that we wouldn’t scare Grandma. I remember how Grandma carried on about our costumes. She pretended to be scared at first. Then she gave us treats that she had made. There were candied apples and popcorn balls and maybe some candy that my Uncle Albert had sent up with the mail from the Hamilton Store. One year Grandma didn’t have the ingredients to make treats so she offered us pumpkin pie.

After visiting our grandparents, Dad drove us around the Deer Creek community and then back to Morapos. Like all kids after Halloween, we dumped out our treats and looked them over and over. We never had to worry about razor blades or anything else so sinister.

In later years, when our boys were little and we lived at Severance, Colorado, their trick-or-treat fun started at home, and then I drove them to Windsor where they attended school. What I remember most about those evenings was how friendly the neighborhoods looked. The porch lights were on, lit-up pumpkins on the porches greeted the kids, and kids were scurrying through fallen leaves. Parents were with their children, but they stood back as the kids went up to the houses. Boy, did they get a lot of candy!

The years rolled on, and then we had grandchildren who did their own trick-or-treating. Sometimes we went to our children’s houses where we had chili and waited for dusk. Then our children took their children out to get candy and Grandma and Grandpa stayed behind and passed out candy to other trick-or-treaters.

As our grandchildren grew up, they began to attend the downtown Craig Halloween events and church parties and such. Then their parents drove them out to Pipi’s Pasture where we could see their costumes and take pictures.

Now I’m so glad that we were able to share the magic of Halloween with our children and grandchildren because everyone has grown up. Because of all of the Halloween events in Craig, we don’t get trick-or-treaters out here anymore, but I still turn on the porch light and have a bowl of candy ready anyway.