Over a Cup of Coffee: Making fall cookies

Last month one of my columns didn’t get printed — it happens sometimes. Anyway, I haven’t taken time to go through all of my flash drives to find out which one it was. I think it was a column featuring one of Geraldine Coleman’s recipes, I just don’t know which one. Also in the column was a recipe for pumpkin cookies. Since then I have had a request for a pumpkin cookie recipe, with spices. So this column includes both the cookie recipe and a recipe for a dip that you might just use at a Halloween party.

The dip recipe is from Geraldine. The cookie recipe comes from my files.

Hot Broccoli Cheese Dip

2 cups mild cheddar cheese, grated

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and well-drained

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1 envelope Good Seasons Mild Italian Salad Dressing Mix

Mix ingredients together until well-blended. Spoon into a 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Garnish with green onions. Serve with assorted cut-up fresh vegetables and cocktail bread slices. Makes 3 ½ cups.

Courtesy of Geraldine Coleman, Craig

Pumpkin Cookies

4 cups flour

2 cups brown sugar, firmly packed

2 cups quick oatmeal, uncooked

1 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 (16 ounce) can pumpkin

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 ½ cup butter or margarine

¾ cup pecans or walnuts, chopped

Combine the flour, oats, baking powder, soda, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside. Cream butter or margarine and sugars, beating until fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, mixing well. Add the dry ingredients and pumpkin, alternately, to the creamed mixture. Stir in the butterscotch chips and nuts. Drop by spoonful onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes, until lightly brown. You can use chocolate chips instead of the butterscotch chips if desired.

Geraldine is looking for an easy pumpkin cookie recipe. Does anyone have one? If you have recipes that you would like to share, call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626.