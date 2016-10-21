Jill Hafey: Thank you!

To the editor:
The staff and PAC (Parent Advisory Committee) of Sunset Elementary would like to thank the community of Craig for helping support our Annual Community Fall Festival! Many people and businesses contributed to this success by their donations, their time, and/or attending this event! It was an honor to host such an event and earn money for the students who attend Sunset Elementary! Thank you again to the greatest community I know!
Jill Hafey, principal of Sunset Elementary
Sunset Staff
Sunset PAC
