Health Briefs: Saturday is International Stuttering Awareness Day

Worldwide 70 million people – more than the population of France – stutter. For nearly 70 years, the Stuttering Foundation has offered free information about stuttering and its treatment. To mark this year’s awareness day, they have compiled information from speech-language pathologists around the world who specialize in the treatment of stuttering. The information can be found at www.StutteringHelp.org.

Free breast exams available for qualified women

Women who are age 40 to 64 and have limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. In addition to meeting age and income requirements, women must live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the last 12 months. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-824-8233.

Craig police to host drug take-back

Craig Police Department will be conducting a drug take-back event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot west of the McDonald’s on Victory Way.

Law enforcement officers will be available to take unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications for safe disposal.

Police Commander Bill Leonard said the event has usually taken place in the parking lot at the Centennial Mall and he wanted to note the new location near McDonald’s this go around.

Items that will not be accepted by CPD include needles, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, pressurized canisters and illicit drugs.

For more information, contact Commander Bill Leonard at 970-826-2367.

Grief support group offered Tuesdays through Nov. 15

Northwest Colorado Health will host “Facing the Mourning,” a grief education and support group 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 18 through Nov. 15 at the Northwest Colorado Health Yampa Avenue office, 485 Yampa Avenue. The group is open to anyone coping with the loss of a friend or a loved one. For more information or to RSVP, please call 970-871-7682.

Say Boo to the Flu events will be held Oct. 25 and Oct. 27

Northwest Colorado Health will host Say Boo to the Flu clinics 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 East Highway 40 and 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Northwest Colorado Health in Craig, 745 Russell Street. Flu and pneumonia shots will be available for all ages. Children will receive a new book when they get their flu shot. Please bring Medicaid, CHP+ or other insurance card. Low cost options are available for individuals who don’t have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted. A full schedule of upcoming flu clinics is available at northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu. Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-824-8233.

Assistance for Medicare Part D Annual Open Enrollment

Open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and this is the time to determine if your prescription drug plan is still the best plan for you. Plan, deductibles and/or your medications may have changed since you enrolled in a Part D plan. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides a volunteer counselor program that can help.

Open enrollment sessions are available in Craig, Steamboat Springs, Rangely and Meeker

Craig

• Colorado Northwestern Community College Bell Tower Computer Lab, 50 College Drive

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 22

Steamboat Springs

• Colorado Health Conference Room of Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2

• Yampa Valley Medical Center Conference Room 2, 1024 Central Park Drive

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 10

Meeker

• Chuckwagon Senior Lunch

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26

Rangely

• Senior lunch at 403 N. White Street.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9

Moffat County residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays can meet with a volunteer who provides assistance at CNCC Bell Tower Room 106. Walk-ins are welcome, but Betsy Packer asks that participants try to call ahead to make an appointment and bring “an official list of prescriptions from your pharmacy or your actual Rx bottles.” For more information contact Packer by email at medicareship@gmail.com or by calling 970-819-6401.