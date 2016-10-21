Government update for the week of Oct. 24

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —

Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Oct. 18

b) Emergency management program grant reimbursement request

c) Intergovernmental agreement for shared regional eligibility technology

d) Memo of understanding between Moffat County Department of Social Services and Moffat County Finance Department

8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Present bid recommendation for forklift

5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton

• Present bid recommendation for weed and pest services pickup

6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Human Resources — Lynnette Siedschlaw

• Present amendment to the on-call and snow provisions resolution

7) 9:45 to 10 a.m.: Sandrock Ridge

• Discuss Medicaid collaboration process

8) 10 to 10:15 a.m.: Finance Department — Mindy Curtis

• Present application for Department of Local Affairs priority based budgeting grant request

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

1) Pledge of Allegiance and moment of silence

2) Call to order

3) Approval of minutes from March 22

4) Approval of agenda

5) Consent agenda

• Approval of a special events permit for Crabfest sponsored by the Craig Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to midnight, to be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40.

• Approval of a special events permit for the Boys & Girls Club of Craig for Cowboy Christmas to be held on Dec. 3 from 4 pm to midnight to be held at the Boys & Girls Club, 1324 E. u.S. Highway 40, Craig.

• Renewal of a retail liquor store license for Dark Horse Liquor locate, 1520 W. Victory Way.

• Renewal of a Tavern Liquor License for The OP Bar and Grill located, 536 E. Victory Way.

6) Council Reports

7) Audiences

A. Halloween proclamation

• Jackie Camp, program director at the Craig Senior Social Center, will update council on the senior center activities.

• Jeff Wilson will provide an update on the Service Line Warranty Program.

8) Other business

• Ordinance 1056 (second reading) — amending the section 2.04.010 of the Craig Municipal Code concerning the time of regular city council meetings

• Ordinance No. 1057 (introduction) — adopting the 2017 budget and setting appropriations for the revenues and expenditures, and making and fixing the amount of property tax levies, for the city of Craig, Colorado for and during the period beginning the first day of January, 2017 and ending the 31st day of December, 2017.

• 2017 proposed budget

9) Staff reports

September 2016 water and wastewater reports

September 2016 financial report

10) City manager and city attorney reports

11) Audience comments

12) Additional council reports

13) Adjourn