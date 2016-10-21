Fire ignites at Ocean Pearl in Craig early Friday morning

A fire ignited in the rooms of the motel at Ocean Pearl restaurant early Friday morning in Craig, where fire crews spent two hours battling the flames.

Craig/Fire Rescue received the page to respond to a fire in the rooms around 5 a.m., said Fire Chief KC Hume. No injuries were reported.

Hume said the fire began toward the middle of the strip of motel rooms in the roof and spread east and west.

Firefighters were leaving the scene around 7:30 a.m.

Hume said the cause of the fire was “faulty electrical” and the rooms are not habitable at this time.

Responding agencies include Craig Fire/Rescue, Craig Police Department and The Memorial Hospital Emergency Medical Services.