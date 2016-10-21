Education Briefs: McTeacher's Night on Tuesday

Come out and support Sandrock Elementary School for their McTeacher Night at McDonald’s. Proceeds will support Sandrock Elementary and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at McDonald’s in Craig.

Lights on After School Open House is Thursday

Boys & Girls Club of Craig invites club families and community members to see what happens inside the club every day. Local agencies will distribute information to families about internet safety awareness and information, as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) themed activities throughout the club. This interactive open house will end with root beer floats for all who attend. The open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig located at 1324 US Highway 40.

Moffat County Libraries hold pumpkin contest again this year

Decorate your pumpkin, gourd or squash and bring it to the Moffat County Library for the Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. All ages are encouraged to participate in this fun event. Be creative, but please keep it family friendly and NO carvings. Entries can be dropped off Oct. 17 to 31. All pumpkins must be picked up by noon Nov. 1. Any remaining entries will be discarded.

Zombie 5K will be held on Oct. 25

Raise funds for Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Moffat County Teen Council to continue to provide alternative activities for Craig youth by participating in a Zombie 5K run/walk. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for best zombie team. Fees: adult individual is $15, youth individual $7 and teams of five $50. Register on-line at craig-chamber.com or in-person at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Books or KS Creations. Race day registration begins at 1 p.m. the race starts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Loudy Simpson Park by the nature trail. For more information contact Karli Bockelman at karli@grandfutures.org or by calling 970-824-5752.

The second series of Building a Healthy You starts with Parent’s Night on Nov. 1

Parents are invited to attend a preview night of the second series of Building a Healthy You. This series will cover sexting and legal consequences, social media and stalking, domestic violence and sexual assault, informed consent and healthy relationships and will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 in room 175 at CNCC located at 2801 W. Ninth Street.

The same presentation will be given at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 to high school students and at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 for middle schools students also in room 175 at CNCC located at 2801 W. Ninth Street.

Spanish language interpreters will be present.

Agencies and speakers presenting information include the Craig Police Department, Advocates Crisis Support Services, Carlos Cabrera, Yampa Valley Psychotherapists and The Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Elise Sullivan.

College In Colorado hosts annual College Application Month in October

Students are encouraged to use CollegeInColorado.org for college application prep and to participate in prize giveaways.

College In Colorado, a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, will again host College Application Month during the month of October. The goal of College Application Month is to encourage every graduating high school senior to apply to college with the help of the resources available on CollegeInColorado.org.

Daily activities from Sept. 26 through Nov. 6 help guide students and parents through the process and as an incentive for students participating in College Application Month, College In Colorado is giving away weekly prizes that include laptops, $500 scholarships and College Go Packs with first year college essentials.

Educators are also encouraged to get involved in College Application Month for their own chance to win a $250 IKEA gift card.

To learn more about College Application Month, visit ciccollegeappmonth.org.