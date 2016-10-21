Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 22, 2016: Try Hockey for Free seeks interested athletes Saturday

Craig Youth Hockey Association’s season has begun practices and continues to seek signups.

Multiple events will be available for potential new players in the coming weeks, such as Try Hockey for Free Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday at Moffat County Ice Arena, which also includes an equipment swap, a fundraiser barbecue and free public skating.

Players hoping to gain proficiency can also participate in courses in the following weeks — the $40 Learn to Skate Oct. 24, 25 and 27 and the $30 Intro to Hockey Nov. 1, 3, 7, 8 and 10, all classes at 4:45 p.m. at the arena.

CYHA teams include age levels such as Squirts and Peewees under the name Craig Cougars; Bantams, which will play as a combined team with Steamboat Springs as the Northwest Colorado Blizzard; and the Moffat County Bulldog Midget group.

Age is determined by birth year: 10 and under Squirts were born in 2006 and 2007, 12U Peewees 2004 and 2005, 14U Bantams 2002 and 2003 and 18U Midgets 1998 to 2001.

The 8U Mites team will also be offered starting in November, which is when older teams will start games.

For more information on prices and how to register with CYHA, call Charity Neal at 970-756-2826. For more information on classes, call Matt Sis at 970-629-5168 or visit Craig Youth Hockey Association on Facebook.

Moffat County football seeks sponsors for pink game

As part of Moffat County High School varsity football’s Oct. 29 home game against Aspen, the Bulldogs will be sporting pink jerseys in keeping with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The team is seeking sponsorships from the community as part of the evening. Sponsors can pick a player to back and will receive the athlete’s pink jersey after the game and will also be listed in the game program for their efforts.

Proceeds will go toward both MCHS and American Cancer Society.

For more information on sponsorship rates and benefits, contact Keith Gille at 970-597-0344 or at keith.gille@moffatsd.org.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run Wednesdays to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.