Craig briefs: Newspaper launches Hunting Photo Contest

The Craig Daily Press is asking readers to submit photos for the newspaper’s annual Hunting Photo Contest. The deadline for photo submissions is Dec. 1. Send hunting photos to editor@CraigDailyPress.com. Voting will begin Dec. 3, and the winner will receive a $250 gift card to Murdoch’s.

Photos must be clear, not blurry, and those in the photo must be identified by first and last name. For more information, call Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790.

Coffee and a Newspaper to talk election results

The Craig Daily Press will host Coffee and a Newspaper the day after the election on at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at The Memorial Hospital. The topic of discussion will surround the results of the election. Free coffee and pastries will be served. For more information, call 970-875-1788.

Taste of Education set for Nov. 5 at area college

Colorado Northwest Community College will once again host its annual Taste of Education. College representatives want the community to “come take a taste of what CNCC has to offer. Choose from an array of rich and savory classes, including everything from the basics of Excel to learning how to draw.”

To register, call 970-824-1101 or visit cncc.edu/tasteofed.

Trunk or Treat to take place on Halloween

Hayden Congregational United Church of Christ is hosting Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween. The church is seeking participants to pass out candy. Bring your car/truck to the church and pass out candy from the trunk of your vehicle. For more information, call the church at 970-276-3510.

Craig businesses to host trick or treat downtown

Craig businesses and the Downtown Business Association will host Trick or Treating along the 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, which is Monday, Oct. 31.

Bring your kids in costume. The two blocks on Yampa will be closed to traffic to keep the children safe.

Group’s impact program receives $5K grant

Moffat County’s United Way Community Impact Program announced that it received a $5,000 grant from the YVFC Community Grant Endowment at Yampa Valley Community Foundation, which is the primary source for philanthropic resources, according to a news release.

The Community Impact Program runs the Bridges Out of Poverty initiative in Craig. It’s a “strengths-based model that works to build resources in our community by utilizing three main components: community education about how poverty looks in our community, the Getting Ahead in Just Gettin’-By World class for people experiencing poverty, and the R Rules, which is a guide for middle school and high school youth to build resources and create a future plan for themselves.”

Those interested in participating in the Bridges Out of Poverty Training, call Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Olson at 970-326-6222.

Area broadband survey underway in county

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Team is asking community members to complete a survey of their current internet speed and usage and hopes for future access.

The survey will help the team improve infrastructure in communities so that residents and business owners will have access to high-speed internet.

The team’s local funding partners include Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado Northwestern Community College, The Memorial Hospital, Yampa Valley Electric Association and Danner Communications.

The survey — which has separate questions for residential and commcerial users — takes fewer than 10 minutes to complete and can be found by visiting cmedp.com and clicking on the “Broadband” icon in the bottom right-hand corner on the home page.

For more information or for a paper survey, call Audrey Danner at 970-321-2021.

Love Inc. in need of coats from community

Love Inc. is collecting gently used coats for distribution in October, November and December. Those who would like to donate can drop coats at Calvary Baptist and Love Inc., 656 School St. The collection box for Love Inc. is in the entryway.