Weekend Roundup: Orange you glad it’s pumpkin time?

In case the leaves swirling around the streets haven’t made it clear, fall is definitely here, and this weekend’s happenings in Northwest Colorado are full of seasonal fun, among them, plentiful pumpkins.

Don’t be a sap, be a SAPP

Substance Abuse Prevention Program and McDonald’s will join together this weekend to host McSAPP Night Friday and Saturday as a fundraiser for SAPP’s work to curb substance abuse in Moffat County, including education for local youth.

All are welcome to come contribute to the cause.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: McDoanld’s 1080 W. Victory Way

Cost: Check with organizers

For more information: 970-826-2360

Fright night

The American Legion Haunted House returns this year in Centennial Mall, running regularly through the end of the month. Participants can opt for the non-scare available to families with younger children or the full hairy, scary experience.

Warning: no guarantee on the presence of killer clowns.

When: 7 to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 20 to 31

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: $6 per ticket

For more information: Contact Scott Lang on Facebook

Good lord, that’s a lot of gourds

Get out bright and early Saturday for Homemaker Furnishings’ pumpkin patch, a giveaway of dozens of the big, orange stars of the season.

All pumpkins must go, so bring your kids to get their jack-o’-lantern ready for display.

When: Starts at 9 a.m.

Where: Homemaker Furnishings, 468 Ranney St.

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-1049

Paint the town brown

The Fall Festival for Browns Park School will include a chili and soup dinner, homemade baked goods, a silent auction, door prizes and more, all set within one of Northwest Colorado’s historic buildings.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Browns Park School, Colorado Highway 318

Cost: Check with organizers

For more information: 970-826-0810

Pumping up the pumpkin fun

Get a full blast of fun at the Wyman Living History Museum pumpkin patch Sunday, complete with pumpkin painting, scarecrow construction, hay maze, hay rides and plenty other autumn delights.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Wyman Living History Museum 94350 Highway 40

Cost: Free admission, some activities may have a fee

For more information: Call 970-824-6346

