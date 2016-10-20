Weekend Roundup: Orange you glad it’s pumpkin time?

In case the leaves swirling around the streets haven’t made it clear, fall is definitely here, and this weekend’s happenings in Northwest Colorado are full of seasonal fun, among them, plentiful pumpkins.
Don’t be a sap, be a SAPP
Substance Abuse Prevention Program and McDonald’s will join together this weekend to host McSAPP Night Friday and Saturday as a fundraiser for SAPP’s work to curb substance abuse in Moffat County, including education for local youth.
All are welcome to come contribute to the cause.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: McDoanld’s 1080 W. Victory Way
Cost: Check with organizers
For more information: 970-826-2360
Fright night
The American Legion Haunted House returns this year in Centennial Mall, running regularly through the end of the month. Participants can opt for the non-scare available to families with younger children or the full hairy, scary experience.
Warning: no guarantee on the presence of killer clowns.
When: 7 to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 20 to 31
Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way
Cost: $6 per ticket
For more information: Contact Scott Lang on Facebook
Good lord, that’s a lot of gourds
Get out bright and early Saturday for Homemaker Furnishings’ pumpkin patch, a giveaway of dozens of the big, orange stars of the season.
All pumpkins must go, so bring your kids to get their jack-o’-lantern ready for display.
When: Starts at 9 a.m.
Where: Homemaker Furnishings, 468 Ranney St.
Cost: Free
For more information: Call 970-824-1049
Paint the town brown
The Fall Festival for Browns Park School will include a chili and soup dinner, homemade baked goods, a silent auction, door prizes and more, all set within one of Northwest Colorado’s historic buildings.
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Browns Park School, Colorado Highway 318
Cost: Check with organizers
For more information: 970-826-0810
Pumping up the pumpkin fun
Get a full blast of fun at the Wyman Living History Museum pumpkin patch Sunday, complete with pumpkin painting, scarecrow construction, hay maze, hay rides and plenty other autumn delights.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Wyman Living History Museum 94350 Highway 40
Cost: Free admission, some activities may have a fee
For more information: Call 970-824-6346
