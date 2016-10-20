On the record for Oct. 20

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 18

In the 200 block of East Victory Way, officers conducted a welfare check and arrested one man for allegedly violating a restraining order.

In the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a criminal mischief. A building’s exterior door had been damaged.

In the 3800 block of Crescent Drive, an officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested three individuals on drug related charges.

In the 2600 block of Highway 40, an officer took a report of a stolen bike.

In the 400 block of Elmwood Street, an officer took a report of a stolen 2004 Infinity. The keys had been left in the car.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

At West Sixth Street and Barclay Street, officers recovered a lost bicycle, which is being held at the Moffat County Public Safety Center.

In the 500 block of School Street, an officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle turn without indicating. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Moffat County Jail

Thursday, Oct. 13

Richard James Wieland, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for noncompliance.

Tayzsha Juanita-Maria Valdilles, 22, of Pueblo, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to comply with probation.

Justin Moe, 22, of Gilbert, Minnesota, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an exploitation warrant.

Friday, Oct. 14

Susan Marie Blustein, 53, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Samuel Earl Roland Jordan, 25, of Denver, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for allegedly violating probation.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Ronald Benito Martinez, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve 80 days for driving while ability impaired.

Nicolas Michael White, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of careless driving, driving under the influence, driving without a license and having an open marijuana container in the car.

Monday, Oct. 17

Gordon Dane Burch, 56, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to appear warrant.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Alvin Christopher Rogers, 50, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating bond conditions and a restraining order.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Lucas Brandon Hartung, 31, of Grand Junction, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a financial device.

Stacy Marie Strang, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving with a restricted license, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Scott Houston, 39, of Bond, Colorado, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and violation of bond conditions.