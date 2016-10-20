Moffat County soccer caps off season with 9-1 win vs. Caprock

There was a stir of emotion Thursday on the Moffat County High School soccer field, but the final score had little to do with it.

MCHS boys soccer finished the season 7-8 overall and 4-5 in the 3A Western Slope League with a 9-1 defeat of Grand Junction’s Caprock Academy.

A 1-0 loss to Delta on Tuesday left the Bulldogs keyed up to do some damage against the Eagles, whom they had already beaten, 10-0, back in September.

Josh Pando promptly put in the first goal in less than 90 seconds, with Ulises Silva following suit one minute later.

Fellow senior Marco Hernandez took two from there, while Silva completed the hat trick with an additional pair of goals, one off a free kick by the third Bulldog senior, Micajah Prescott, who would have three assists on the day, while Miguel Zaragoza rounded out the first half scoring to make it 7-0 at halftime.

A Senior Day ceremony paid tribute to Hernandez, Silva and Prescott as family members joined them on the field, while senior thank-yous were read over loudspeakers.

Coach Erica Tripp also had some parting thoughts for her oldest players and lowerclassmen on how they set examples for younger children, namely her students at East Elementary School.

“You, the current players of Moffat County High School, are inspiration for the next generation,” she said. “They watch, they imitate, they are sponges, and you never know the impact you are making. I am fortunate enough to see you impact firsthand, the wonder and the curiosity in their eyes. Remember to always carry yourselves with the highest standards on and off the field.”

Caprock’s small roster — a first-year program, competitively — had players run ragged, and Moffat County offered three of its players to suit up for their side in the latter half, which was largely a shooting clinic for the Eagles, who managed to put one past goalie Daniel Moore but not before Robert Schmidt scored one for the Dogs and Hernandez completed a hat trick.

Head coach Harry Tripp gently reminded his team that showboating was not what he wanted when the ball could be worked around a little more.

“I still want them to have that showmanship,” he said.

The final game was one that affected the seniors a great deal, Silva especially, noting that he would most miss playing for the Tripps.

“They’ve taught me so much,” he said, adding he’s looking to continue the sport in college.

Likewise, Harry said Silva, Hernandez and Prescott will leave some big shoes to fill on the field.

“We’ve got a good, young team, we’ll have a lot of seniors next year, and the core is good,” he said.

Thursday won’t be the absolute last day for MCHS boys, as the Tripps plan to host indoor soccer sessions starting in November and hopefully field a traveling team in the spring outside the school to boost players’ proficiency for fall 2017.

With a sixth-place finish this season in the WSL, playoffs won’t be happening, but with enough preparation, finishing next season in the top four is reachable, Harry said.

“We’ll get there,” he said.

