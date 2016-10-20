Moffat County sluggers ready for state tourney with Meeker softball

With a love for a sport that doesn’t have as many year-round opportunities as they’d like, Moffat County High School’s Julia Christensen and Mackenzie Marshall have been hitting the road quite a bit this fall as part of the Meeker High School softball team.

Meeker recently qualified for the 3A state tournament in Aurora, which begins Friday in Aurora. First up for the 15th seed Cowboys is Rocky Ford, the No. 2 team in the division.

The team got its spot at state Oct. 15 as part of the regional tourney where they defeated Limon, 12-8, only to be crushed, 18-0, by Strasburg, the top 3A school in the state.

Meeker is 12-9 overall headed into state and finished 7-5 in 3A District 5, with fellow conference teams Basalt, Cedaredge and Delta all making it to state as well.

The first half of the season was a slow start, but October went smooth as could be — including a 21-0 defeat of Gunnison and a peak score in a 31-6 slaughter of Aspen — as Cowboys were determined to move past the 2015 season, where they were eliminated from state contention in the regional round.

Christensen, an MCHS junior, has played all three years since Meeker started its program and Marshall, a sophomore, the past two.

Though the roster is primarily Meeker girls, it’s a Northwest Colorado effort, as Steamboat Springs and Rangely players have also been on the field this year.

Last year, eight Moffat County girls played Meeker softball on varsity and JV teams. Charisma Delgado also played with the Cowboys this season, mostly on JV, though she will not be attending state.

Christensen and Marshall’s statistics match up a great deal — each with 26 hits and 15 runs batted in — and each has pitched a few innings, though Christensen primarily plays second base and Marshall a utility player

Marshall said the regional round against Limon was one of the moments that stuck out to her this year.

“At first our team got down on ourselves, but eventually we started hitting and did really well,” she said.

Suiting up in black and yellow as opposed to Bulldog blue and white feels a little different, said Christensen and Marshall, but they mesh well with all their teammates.

Making it to the opening round of state is a little nerve-inducing, but they’ve got their minds on one thing.

“Crushing the ball,” they both laughed.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.