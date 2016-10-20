Moffat County school health services temporarily provided by Northwest Colorado Health

— The adequacy of health care services provided by Moffat County School District is in question following registered nurse Karie Fisher’s recent departure from the school district, which leaves MCSD without leadership for its health services team.

The district is looking to hire a registered nurse and two health techs bringing the number of health services staff in the schools to a total of one nurse and four health techs, said Superintendent Dave Ulrich.

According to the district website, "the school district serves approximately 2,200 students from pre-kindergarten to grade 12."

The Board of Education at their August board meeting expressed concern, in particular board secretary Charity Neal, who is also director of public health for Northwest Colorado Health.

"I worry about the health and safety of our kids," said Neal. "It will affect their educational outcomes."

The National Association of School Nurses has found that schools with nurses see improved student and staff health, improved attendance, better student performance, better emergency preparedness through managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and seizures and help in the identification and treatment of student mental health needs and other risk factors.

“My daughter has to take medication in school,” said Heather Overton, mother of two students. “My daughter was sent home from the school with a fever of 98.9 because they didn’t have a school nurse. Had they had a school nurse she would have been able to lay down for 15 minutes and return to class.”

Student health care needs are being met through a short-term contract with Northwest Colorado Health, Neal said

“We’re happy to we are able to assist filling this community need with a short-term contact,” she said.

