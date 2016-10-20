Janet Sheridan: Things I wish I’d learned sooner

If we pay attention, life teaches us useful lessons: Refuse to cross a raging mountain stream on a fallen log when your hiking companions who claim it’s safe are standing beside you. Never befriend a barking dog or a growling librarian; and boycott turtlenecks so tight that pulling them off hurls your earrings, hearing aids and equanimity into space.

I first learned a rule for happier living as a teenager when I looked at a snapshot taken of three friends and myself crying in front of a television because Arlene and Kenny, our favorite dancers, didn’t win an American Bandstand bopping contest. Sharon’s glowing tears highlighted her blue eyes and heartbroken expression; Diane used a tissue to gracefully dab the tears dancing on her alabaster skin; and Kathleen’s tears fell to, and looked fetching on, her outstanding bosom. Meanwhile, my scrunched-up eyes expelled copious tears that sluiced down my blotchy face, past my runny nose, and around my distorted lips before dropping straight to my lap. I bawled; my friends wept. Thus my first self-imposed rule: Never cry in public; it scares people.

Last winter, I realized removing food stains from white clothing consumed too much of my life. Over the years, I purchased a multitude of stain-removing sprays, gels, brushes, pens and sticks. I soaked, blotted, massaged and bleached. Once, following the advice of an online expert, I held a teapot above my head and poured boiling water through a white, grease-spotted shirt stretched across a bucket. The ordeal culminated with a third-degree burn on my thumb and a stained shirt. So after years of stain-removal struggle, I formulated another rule for myself: Never eat while wearing white clothing.

I used to organize my classroom, students and lessons for maximum learning with minimal rules. I thought good teaching was the best way to maintain order in a classroom full of lively children. But sometimes my procedures required fine-tuning.

I constantly entertained thoughts about more effective ways to do things: “I should separate Johnny and Rick; they distract each other.” “I need to move the dinosaur books where they won’t cause traffic jams and scuffling.” “Maybe there would be less comical screeching and more music if I didn’t teach the flute-o-phone lesson after recess when my students bring their outside energy to the task.”

But, like ignoring a strange noise in a car’s engine until it results in a costly repair, I failed to act. Then some rainy Monday afternoon all hell would break loose during a stampede for dinosaur books, and I would relocate them that afternoon. Eventually, I adopted another imperative for happier living: The first time something bothers you, change it. Except for your husband.



I find my self-discovered truths of more worth and usefulness than the traditional proverbs I learned as a child: “A friend in need is a friend indeed” has no merit at all. I once saw Betty Ann, a fifth-grader who sometimes sat by third-grader me on the school bus, enter the schoolyard with a box of Junior Mints. Seeing an opportunity, I sidled close and complained about my aching stomach. Interpreting Betty Ann’s response, “So what?” as an expression of concern, I continued, “Sometimes when I have a bad stomachache, my mother gives me Junior Mints, and I feel better.”

“Well, maybe you should call your mommy. You’re not getting any of this stuff, Kiddo.” There I was, a friend in need but not Betty Ann’s friend indeed.

And now I need to quit writing, so I can once again test another self-taught adage: Preparing dinner always takes more time than you think. And the hungrier your husband, the longer it takes.

