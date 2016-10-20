CDOT hopes for Saturday opening of CO 133

Crews are shooting for a Saturday opening of Colorado 133 at mile point 29.5, north of Paonia, where a rock slide dumped more than 100 tons of debris on the highway Wednesday.

The slide caused extensive damage to the roadway surface and concrete barrier adjacent to the highway, which is used by more than 1,100 vehicles per day, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

No vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred at the north end of Paonia Reservoir around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

CDOT’s geohazard unit is working with a contractor to determine the extent of mitigation measures needed to try and prevent a future slide in the area. Once rock scaling operations are complete the contractor will begin downsizing and hauling debris from the site.

Crews are shooting for a possible opening of the highway on Saturday, according to CDOT.

Detours currently in place involve using either Interstate 70 to the north or U.S. 50 to the south. The detour can add an additional three hours of travel.