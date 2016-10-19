Tigers take title in Craig’s Doak Walker tackle football championships

It’s easy to be a football fan in August, but a chilly Wednesday at the Bulldog Proving Grounds was an evening for the true lovers of the pigskin.

The championship finals of Doak Walker tackle football, hosted by Craig Parks & Recreation on the Moffat County High School turf, saw some great games to close out the season for the fifth- and sixth-grade age group.

Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker tackle football final rankings Hayden II Craig Police Department Packers Duran & Pearce Contractors Saints Craig Daily Press Chargers Country Living Realty Broncos Moffat Limestone Steelers Hayden I

Orange Crush vs. Iron Curtain

After a Tuesday win, 44-38, over the Hayden Tigers I, the Country Living Realty Broncos proved they still had some gas in the tank the following day as they played for fifth-place honors against the Moffat Limestone Steelers.

Some strategic play in the fourth quarter helped out the orange and blue as coaches opted for the new rule with an onside kick option — no actual kicking involved — following a touchdown that caught them up but still trailing at 20-14 to put them at midfield in a 4th and 15 situation with one shot to convert or hand over the ball.

Broncos were able to make it count on that play and ended the drive with a TD catch by Ethan Shaff that tied the score at 20. Each team was given four plays to make something happen, with the Broncos’ Kaden Hixson making it to the end zone.

The score remained at 26-20 as Steelers were unable to even up the tally to give them sixth place.

Saints alive!

Squaring off for third place were the Duran & Pearce Contractors Saints and Craig Daily Press Chargers. The Saints held a comfortable lead at halftime, 13-0, but the Chargers jolted to life in the second half, most notably a touchdown pass from Keenan Hampton to Evan Atkins — nicknamed “Pickles” by his coaches and teammates — that took him about 60 yards of the 80-yard playing field.

Neither side would score from there, however, as defense from both teams did the rest of the heavy lifting, the Saints able to finish it, 13-7.

“It was just a good, all-around team win,” said Saints coach Stan Peroulis.

Hey, hey, Hayden

While one Hayden squad finished in seventh-place, the Hayden II group had designs on winning the whole thing, playing against Craig Police Department Packers.

The guys in green and gold struck first with a TD by Easton Briggs and an extra point by Max Noland, but the Tigers gave them no time to celebrate, immediately evening up the board with a lengthy run by quarterback Cody Ingols, the first of four he’d have in a game where his triple-digit rushing statistics would draw envy from Jim Brown or Adrian Peterson.

The Packers’ continued efforts to catch up began to gain some steam as the fourth quarter began when QB Billy Lawton continued to pound up the middle to gain another TD, behind, 25-13, at that point. But, after another score by Ingols, the Packers were dealt two crushing blows back to back when Lawton had to be taken off the field thanks to a helmet-on-helmet hit, and Noland was also sidelined after a tackle that left him with lower body pain, though both were up and walking by the end of the game.

The Craig team found it hard to keep their heads held high with 38-13 on the scoreboard, though coach Kip Hafey was quick to remind them it was their spirit that gave them two unexpected wins late in the season to earn them a shot at the title.

On the Tigers’ side, black and orange decorations were prominent for the 7-1 squad.

“It all came down to heart, and they’ve been working all season, said Hayden coach Craig Preston.

Likewise, Tigers were quick to congratulate each other for all the effort they put in this year.

“Just working together as a team paid it all off, we did awesome together,” Ingols grinned.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.