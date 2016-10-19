Police investigate double shooting involving elderly couple

Glenwood Springs police and fire departments Tuesday afternoon discovered two gunshot victims when they responded to a medical call on South Hyland Drive.

The incident is being investigated as a possible attempted homicide-suicide, a Police Department news release said.

A 79-year-old man was dead when authorities arrived. The woman, his 73-year-old wife, was rushed to Valley View Hospital with one gunshot wound, according to police.

The woman was later flown via medical helicopter to a Denver hospital.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was assisting local authorities with the investigation.

The news release did not say who did the shooting or provide names of the couple.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department “wishes to convey to neighbors of this event and our broader community that no concerns exist that there was any violence brought into the home by an unknown party,” according to a press release. “This situation is being initially viewed as a potential suicide pact or murder/suicide event. No danger to the broader community is evident.”

A final ruling by the Garfield County coroner is pending.