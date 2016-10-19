Craig eatery received several complaints — including fingernail in food — prior to closure

Before being shut down by state health inspectors on Sept. 27, Craig’s Galaxy Chinese restaurant logged five complaints in the last two years.

According to Colorado Department of Health and Environment, the restaurant racked up the following complaints:

• Jan. 16, 2015 — dirty kitchen

• Feb. 27, 2015 — fingernail found in takeout food

• June 12, 2015 — dirty front dining room

• May 12, 2016 — dirty floor and ceiling issue in dining area

• June 9, 2016 — dirty carpet and ceiling issue in dining area

CDPHE had been keeping up with inspections at The Galaxy with three conducted in 2013, two in 2014, three in 2015 and two in 2016.

CDPHE’s Retail Food Program Coordinator Troy Huffman said none of the previous inspections yielded results that the inspectors felt could not be handled up with follow up inspections.

But routine inspections in 2016 resulted in more than enough violations to close the restaurant down.

“It really wasn’t a result of someone filing a complaint that prompted that,” Huffman said. “It was just something that needed to be done.”

