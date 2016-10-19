Craig briefs: Newspaper launches Hunting Photo Contest

The Craig Daily Press is asking readers to submit photos for the newspaper’s annual Hunting Photo Contest. The deadline for photo submissions is Dec. 1. Send hunting photos to editor@CraigDailyPress.com. Voting will begin Dec. 3, and the winner will receive a $250 gift card to Murdoch’s.

Photos must be clear, not blurry, and those in the photo must be identified by first and last name. For more information, call Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790.

Area broadband survey underway for County

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Team is asking community members to complete a survey of their current internet speed and usage and hopes for future access.

The survey will help the team improve infrastructure in communities so that residents and business owners will have access to high-speed internet.

The team’s local funding partners include Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado Northwestern Community College, The Memorial Hospital, Yampa Valley Electric Association and Danner Communications.

The survey — which has separate questions for residential and commcerial users — takes fewer than 10 minutes to complete and can be found by visiting cmedp.com and clicking on the “Broadband” icon in the bottom right-hand corner on the home page.

For more information or for a paper survey, call Audrey Danner at 970-321-2021.