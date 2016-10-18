Suzanne Fegelein: We don't take political stances

To the editor:

I am writing to clarify the position of Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA in response to the online article published by the Craig Daily Press on Oct. 18. Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, a nonprofit organization, does not take any position on any political candidate. CASA advocates for children who are abused and neglected. CASA, along with Advocates-Crisis Support Services of Craig put on the "Take a Stand" Domestic Violence Conference on Oct. 17 and 18 where one of the speakers spoke about Donald Trump. The sole purpose of the training and awareness workshops and conference is to facilitate education and prevention of abuse. Any political views expressed by attendees or guest speakers are their own, and are not endorsed by, nor do they represent the views of, Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA.

Suzanne Fegelein

Executive Director, Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA