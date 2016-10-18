On the record for Oct. 18

Craig Police Department

Friday, Oct. 14

In the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers took a report of a car crash involving property damage.

In the 000 block of East Ninth Street, officers cited one female for dogs at large and vicious animals.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report of a car crash involving property damage.

In the 500 block of Russell Street, an officer recovered a bicycle that had potentially been stolen. It is currently at the Moffat County Public Safety Center.

In the 500 block of Green Street, officers responded to a report of theft.

Sunday, Oct. 16

In the 1300 block of West Victory Way, an officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle weave and make an improper turn. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for allegedly driving drunk, driving without a license and having an open container of marijuana in the car.

In the 1300 block of Barclay Street, officers took a report of welding equipment and tools stolen from a garage two to three months ago.

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers took a report of vandalism.

Monday, Oct. 17

In the 2600 block of West Highway 40, officers arrested one man on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

In the 300 block of Russell Street, an officer took a report of tools being stolen from the back of a Chevrolet truck.

Moffat County Jail

Friday, Oct. 7

Charles Eugene Barber, 50, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michelle Nmn Dodd, 47, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Clinton David Ginther, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, second-degree kidnapping and obstructing a telephone.

Brandon Andre Guest, 20, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly shoplifting.

Stephen Lewis Mason, 53, of Thornton, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving drunk and violating a restraining order.

Thomas Jerry Mason, 27, of Thornton, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Matthew Gene Simpson, 37, of Vernal, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to appear warrant.

Monday, Oct. 10

Clarissa Lynn Norton, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to comply.

Robert Henry Wieland, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Christopher Rawlins, 41, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Miguel Ulberto Loya, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged unauthorized use of a credit card and theft.

Nathan Paul Williams, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Kimberlee Ann Vanpeursem, 38, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

David Antonio Servellon, 27, of Houston, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to appear in court for a traffic offense.