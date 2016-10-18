Moffat County soccer on defensive with Delta

It may be a little late, but Moffat County High School boys soccer has been experiencing a second wind and not just because of the breezy fall weather.

MCHS had its closest game of the year Tuesday at home against Delta, falling, 1-0, to the Panthers.

Bulldogs allowed no goals in the first half, despite many attempts from their latest visitors, Delta currently battling against Coal Ridge to be the top team in the 3A Western Slope League.

About two minutes into the second half was when the Panthers’ persistence finally paid off with a goal by the Marcos Edmondson, aided by Danny Mendoza. The dynamic changed only a little as Dogs kept trying to score themselves while keeping up their protectiveness around the box, Delta outshooting them 25-6.

A late free kick by Marco Hernandez nearly opened up the game, and Hernandez had a similar opportunity with seconds remaining following a Panther hand ball, though he was unable to get in motion before the final horn.

It was a tough loss but a good one, head coach Harry Tripp told his players as they came off the field.

“I think it was our best defensive effort this year.” Josh Pando said.

Tripp added that while it was one of the best games his team has played, he’s confused in hindsight why Moffat County was able to hold the Panthers to one goal but had such trouble against Coal Ridge in a 5-0 loss considering Delta beat the Titans, 1-0.

“It just doesn’t add up,” he shrugged.

Delta improved to 7-1 in the conference with Tuesday’s win, while MCHS went to 3-5 WSL, 6-8 overall.

The Bulldogs will finish their season Thursday at home against Caprock Academy.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.