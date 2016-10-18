Lance Scranton: Read the ballot — vote

Locally, our city and county appear to be getting their minds wrapped around a coordinated effort to help build economic opportunities in Craig and Moffat County. Fortunately, voters have made it possible for various entities to come together and have the means necessary to determine a best way forward. Potential opportunities are being discussed and we should soon see concrete action that will directly benefit our local community and county.

It seems like many people are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as the Presidential election looms closer. Hope springs eternal for those who have been part and parcel of more elections than we likely care to remember. But elections in our city and county are part of the responsibility of our citizenry as well. We can get distracted by national issues when we should likely be paying attention to state races and various ballot measures that will affect us for years to come.

A total of nine ballot measures, two legislative referrals and seven initiatives, will be on the Nov. 8, ballot in Colorado. These issues include minimum wage, healthcare, tobacco, assisted death,and direct democracy (votes). If you haven’t read up on these issues — you should because they are really important.

I’m hopeful that the one good thing coming out of all the focus and attention on our potential national leaders is that people appear to be focused and paying attention to issues that we need to be informed about as we go to the polls in November. Hopefully voter turnout will be high and the very people who will be affected by our state races and ballot initiatives will respond by exercising their vote.

One of the great things about our country is the privilege we have to vote and have a say in our republic. While we can argue about what’s best for each of us and get embroiled in the emotion of our political process — in the end we are all responsible for figuring out how to move forward when elections are over and results are decided. I’m a fighter for what I think is right but the most important battle is for each of us to do our part to keep institutions in place that offer future generations an opportunity for many of the things that we have been so fortunate to receive.





Lance Scranton is a teacher at Moffat County High School.