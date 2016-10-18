Fantasy Sports Fix: More injuries, waiver pickups

After the sixth week of fantasy football, some owners were left with serious lineup questions as a big name quarterback went down with an injury, another running back suffered a setback, and a couple stars make their way back to uncertain futures. These are the concerns for owners of players like Jamaal Charles, Tony Romo, Dak Prescott and others.

People who have relied on “Big Ben” Roethlisberger this year are going to have to look elsewhere for production for the next two weeks. Roethlisberger underwent surgery Monday to repair a slight tear in his left meniscus. He is reportedly going to be ready to play in Week 9 when the Steelers face the Ravens.

Another quarterback situation to keep an eye on is in Dallas where rookie Dak Prescott continues to impress while injured starter Tony Romo is set to come back after this week's bye. It is somewhat unclear as to what will happen here, but, keep in mind that it was recently stated that the Cowboys wanted Romo to take over once he makes his return. For owners of either player, it might be wise to look to the waiver wire right about now.

Packers running back Eddie Lacy, who is really trying to regain his status as a top five player at the position, appears to have sustained a minor ankle injury. His status is unclear headed into the Thursday night game versus the Bears, but, I somewhat expect him to play given the Packers’ current backfield situation.

While the Chiefs’ backfield is mostly solidified with Spencer Ware, Jamaal Charles did find the end zone against the Raiders last week. Ware is five years younger than Charles and has a better chance to continue producing, so the Chiefs could be reluctant to hand over starting position while he continues to be productive.

Headed into Week 7, these players are worth a look if you need some short-term lineup help.



Quarterback

Brian Hoyer, Chicago Bears

He has passed for 300 yards the last three weeks and may have won the starting job over Jay Cutler.

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

He has thrown six touchdown passes in the last two weeks and also has over 120 rushing yards since Week 5.

Running Back

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

He was heavily used against the Steelers in Week 6 and totaled 25 rushes for 204 yards and two scores. His rushing attempts have increased over the last three weeks from six in Week 4, to 25 in Week 6.

James White, New England Patriots

He is the Patriots’ passing down back and they like to throw the ball. He is gaining Brady's trust and will continue to see a nice amount of work going forward.

Wide Receiver

Cameron Meredith, Chicago Bears

While he has taken over for injured Kevin White, he's also led team with 243 yards receiving since Week 5.

Kenny Britt, Los Angeles Rams

Only owned in 13 percent of leagues right now, he is being heavily targeted in the Ram offense and should have strong value in the upcoming weeks.

Golden Tate, Detroit Lions

He logged a career high in receiving yards last week with 165 and seems to be getting more involved in the Lions’ offense.