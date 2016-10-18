Craig police to host drug take-back

Craig Police Department will be conducting a drug take-back event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot west of the McDonald’s on Victory Way.

Law enforcement officers will be available to take unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications for safe disposal.

Police Commander Bill Leonard said the event has usually taken place in the parking lot at the Centennial Mall and he wanted to note the new location near McDonald’s this go around.

Items that will not be accepted by CPD include needles, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, pressurized canisters and illicit drugs.

For more information, contact Commander Bill Leonard at 970-826-2367.