Trump’s treatment of women is not Ok say advocates against domestic violence in Craig

Domestic violence survivor Debra Wingfield takes comfort in her service dog, Pearl, who’s deep brown eyes stared at her during domestic violence training in Craig Monday.

Wingfield is now a therapist who trains others about the atrocities of domestic violence, and she’s deeply offended by the alleged sexually abusive way that Donald Trump — a candidate for President of the United States — has treated women.

“I am appalled that anyone who is seeking the position that he is seeking has no qualms about his behavior being appropriate,” she said.

Wingfield provided trainings in Craig as part of this year’s “Take a Stand” Domestic Violence Conference presented by Advocates Crisis Support Services and Northwest Rocky Mountain Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

The conference focused on children who are often victims with the potential to become abusive.

Colorado Northwestern Community Collage Nursing Instructor Charlene Opper, who teaches mental health nursing, encouraged her students to attend Wingfield’s workshops and said about Trump, “I’m not surprised as it is already evident that he has no moral compass so it is very disturbing that he is running for our highest office.”

The groping and sex talk Trump admits too is as abusive as “pursing, threats, domineering, throwing things, grabbing, controlling, shoving, harassing, restraining, punching walls, stalking, intimidating, but not hitting is still abuse and against the law,” says Advocates Facebook page.

“He is so dismissive of what should be seen as criminal behavior. It’s even more alarming that there is a portion of our population that will accept those behaviors and still vote for him,” Opper said.

Some are dismissing the impacts of Trump’s actions and the resulting rhetoric, but Wingfield disagrees.

“It sends an entirely wrong message to the public that this kind of behavior is Ok,” she said. “We have been fighting since the 70s and 80s to let women know that they have full control over their bodies and that no one should violate there bodies without full consent.”

Most vulnerable to this message are children, and Wingfield shared studies done by Harvard that have determined that exposing children to violence leaves an “epigenetic mark on the brain,” a mark that can be passed to the next generation, she said.

“The more violence you observe, the more tolerant you become of violent behavior,” she warned.

Bruce Cummings, Northwest CASA program coordinator would like the national conversation on the treatment of women to shift to educating men.

“I don’t care for the tone. I see where it leads. Where the boy’s locker room talk creates more problems than it solves. It degrades women,” he said.

The National dialogue about Trump’s miss-deeds has an impact on both victims and perpetrators.

“In some ways it’s giving them license to be what they are as we are not giving solutions to the problems we are just giving light to the problem,” Cummings said. “We have never shifted away from a rape culture. We need to educate our young men on how to behave. They don’t know how to treat and talk with someone of the opposite sex.”

To help do just that, ten speakers will join Wingfield, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the Clarion Inn and Suites in Craig to educate the community on how to “Take a Stand” against domestic violence.

“Domestic violence happens in all kinds of families and relationships. Persons of any class, culture, religion, sexual orientation, marital status, age, and sex can be victims or perpetrators of domestic violence,” Wingfield said.

More information about and resources developed by Wingfield to overcome or prevent domestic violence are available at HouseOfPeacePubs.com.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.