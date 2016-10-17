Sailors take win in Moffat County-Steamboat volleyball rematch

One side may have won, but Monday was not a particularly fun day for either team in the Moffat County High School gym.

MCHS hosted Steamboat Springs, with the Sailors winning in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-12 in the rematch of the season opener that also saw Steamboat win 3-0.

Lady Bulldogs didn’t have the energy they needed, said Moffat County coach Erin Knez, as players were ready in the first round and all but depleted by the end of the evening, though heavy hitting by Mattie Jo Duzik, Morgan Nelson and Tiffany Hildebrandt made a difference, Duzik even bloodying her elbow while on guard at the net.

Still, there was a hesitance across the team that hurt them more, said coach Erin Knez.

“We can’t win games if we don’t attack,” she said.

After a “chaotic” Homecoming Week for Moffat County, the lack of a practice day also made an impact, Knez said.

Both squads were coming off losses from Saturday, MCHS a 3-2 defeat to Roaring Fork and Steamboat a sweep by Palisade while on the road.

“Monday’s not my favorite day to have games,” said Sailor coach Wendy Hall, adding that the practice gap also affected her players.

Still, the smaller travel time from Steamboat to Craig compared to other area teams made it an easier night for the rivals no longer in the same division.

“I think it’s nice to keep that tradition, keep each other on our schedules,” she said.

The Lady Dogs’ leap in front to start the opening set 4-0 had Hall concerned, but Steamboat answered back with an 8-0 run to start the next.

“In that second set, we finally started to find that rhythm,” she said.

Sailors were led by Anna Allsberry in kills with 13 for the night, Esté Wilkinson with 12 and Micha Feeley with nine.

Steamboat improves to 8-11 overall after the non-conference match, while traveling later this week to games against fellow 4A Western Slope League opponents Summit and Glenwood Springs, postseason ever on their minds.

“It’s been a process this year, but I’m seeing a lot of growth,” Hall said.

Moffat County stands at 5-15, 2-9 in 3A WSL, this weekend hosting the only school in the conference they have yet to meet, Cedaredge.

“We are going to regroup and refocus this week to be ready for Saturday,” Knez said. “Girls were tired tonight, we weren’t hustling, and we weren’t playing an attack-style game, and we’re going to fix that this week, be ready to attack in the front row.”

