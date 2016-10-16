Mail ballots headed to Moffat County voters

As Election Day draws near, mail ballots are being sent out on Monday and should be reaching voters by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Moffat County Clerk Lila Herod said if you are not registered to vote and want to participate in the election, you have the opportunity to register up until 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 when the polls close.

“You can come right here to the courthouse and register in person or you can register online at govotecolorado.com,” she said.

The only requirement is being a Colorado resident for at least 22 days.

For voters who are receiving their ballots this week, they can be mailed back to the clerk’s office, dropped in the 24-hour drop box the east side of the courthouse or drop them off in the clerk’s office.

Herod said voters who live out in the county shouldn’t wait to the last minute to mail their ballots, in order to ensure they are received on time.

On Nov. 7, Herod said she will be in Dinosaur at the library to pick up ballots from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“If they don’t get their ballot in, they will have to drive it in on [Election Day],” she said.

Voting on electronic machines is available starting on Oct. 24 and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Moffat County Courthouse on Election Day.

The clerk’s office will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 for voting.

However, the clerk and recorder’s office will be closed on Election Day.

Herod said she thinks the county will see about 6,000 votes cast and she encouraged all voters to send their ballots in early.

“If 50 percent or more wait until Election Day, it’s going to take the judges a long time to process those ballots,” she said.

