Business Buzz: Legion Fitness growing into new location

With a new location as of July and an expanding team of cross-training certified coaches, Legion Fitness owner Jeff Boss said his business is growing.

“With six coaches on staff and seven classes a day, we work hard to provide the community with all its health and fitness needs,” Boss said. “Now at 583 Yampa Avenue with over 6,000 square feet, we are able to accommodate our growing family of over 70 members.”

Boss said all classes are geared for beginners to experienced athletes and that Legion Fitness offers the first five classes free to everyone.

Coach Cassie Swaro said the welcoming atmosphere is what led her to become more involved with the gym.

“When I found the people at Legion, they instantly welcomed me into the group,” she said. “They made me feel like family from the first time I stepped through the door.”

Coach KC Hume agreed.

“Legion is a place where people can be a community and work towards the same goals,” Hume said.

Cristy Simpson, the newest Legion coach, said she decided to become a coach after a year of being a member to help others reach their wellness goals.

“Now as a coach, I am able to help beginners become passionate about health and fitness, which I think is a lifelong gift that I myself have been lucky enough to find at Legion Fitness,” she said.

Coach Ashley Green said working with people is her favorite part of the position.

“Reaching goals and seeing results are why people work out, but having amazing people around you makes it even more enjoyable,” Green said.

The other Legion Fitness coaches are Luke Weeldreyer and Danny Wilson.

For more information about Legion Fitness’ classes and coaches, call 970-620-0300.

Amy Fontenot returns to CDP

The Craig Daily Press welcomed Amy Fontenot back to the team last week. Fontenot will work in the circulation department.

“We’re thrilled that Amy is back on our team,” said Publisher Renee Campbell.

Charter to close its Craig office

The Charter Communications retail location in Craig is scheduled to close on Oct. 28.

The closing will affect two Charter employees but TV, internet and phone services for customers in Craig will be unchanged.

According to Regional Communications Director Bret Picciolo, the store receives minimal traffic compared to other stories and is primarily used by customers to make bill payments and request service.

“Charter offers a variety of other methods for making payments and scheduling service and the vast majority of Charter customers use one of our other convenient options for these transactions,” Picciolo wrote in an email.

Job fair scheduled for Thursday

The Colorado Workforce Center — along with partners Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Craig Daily Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership — is hosting a Moffat County Job Fair this week.

The event is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way.

Employers and potential employees are encouraged to attend.

For more information or to register, call the Workforce Center at 970-824-3246.

Economic Development Partnership board to meet Wednesday

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its monthly meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the main level conference room of Moffat County Courthouse.

Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, call 970-620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Sales-focused Lunch and Learn on Wednesday

Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are hosting a workshop next week as part of their monthly Lunch and Learn series for businesses.

“The Five Proven Ways to Increase Profits” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 West Ninth St., Craig.

Terry Barber with ActionCOACH will lead the class, which will help business owners understand the five areas of marketing and sales for maximum profit: number of leads, conversion rate, average price per sale, number of transactions and margins.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

Broadband survey underway for Moffat County

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Team is asking community members to complete a survey of their current internet speed and usage and hopes for future access.

The survey will help the team to develop strategies to improve infrastructure in Moffat County communities so that residents and business owners will have access to high-speed internet.

The team’s local funding partners include Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado Northwestern Community College, The Memorial Hospital, Yampa Valley Electric Association and Danner Communications,

The survey — which has separate questions for residential and commcerial users — takes less than 10 minutes to complete and can be found by visiting www.cmedp.com and clicking on the “Broadband” icon in the bottom right-hand corner on the home page.

For more information or for a paper survey, call Audrey Danner at 970-321-2021.

Locals Love You More contest underway

The Downtown Business Association launched its Locals Love You More contest Saturday.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win one of two $250 spree dollar prizes. Spree dollars can be spent at nearly any business in Craig.

This round of the contest includes 50 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. Businesses can still sign up to participate with a $50 fee.

For a list of participating businesses and contest rules, visit KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave., The Kitchen Shop of Craig, 557 Yampa Ave., or Downtown Books, Coffee and Gifts, 543 Yampa Ave.

For more information about the Locals Love You More contest, call Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.