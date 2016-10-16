Eli Fredrickson has room to run during the fifth- and sixth-grade Doak Walker games at Woodbury Sports Complex. The youth tackle football program will wrap up its season with championship games this week.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Bulldog Sports for the week of Oct. 17, 2016

Sunday, October 16, 2016

Monday

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football at Steamboat Springs

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity soccer vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Wednesday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football championships at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Caprock Academy at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

1 p.m. Moffat County High School cross country at 3A Region 1 Championships in Delta

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Basalt

Saturday

11:30 a.m. Try Hockey for Free Day at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

Noon Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Cedaredge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

2 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Cedaredge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Cedaredge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

None

