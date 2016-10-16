Bulldog Sports for the week of Oct. 17, 2016

Monday

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football at Steamboat Springs

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity soccer vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Wednesday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football championships at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Caprock Academy at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

1 p.m. Moffat County High School cross country at 3A Region 1 Championships in Delta

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Basalt

Saturday

11:30 a.m. Try Hockey for Free Day at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

Noon Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Cedaredge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Utah State University Eastern at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

2 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Cedaredge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Cedaredge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

None