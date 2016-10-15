Moffat County soccer contains Cardinals in 5-1 Saturday win

With a pair of losses earlier in the week, a weekend win for Moffat County High School boys soccer had them feeling better than good. Downright grand, you might say.

The Bulldogs were victorious Saturday in their Homecoming game against the Grand Valley Cardinals, winning, 5-1.

With only 11 players on their bench, the Cards knew they’d have to give nothing less than their full effort against MCHS, and whether it was their overall defensive presence, goalie Marco Rojas’ proficiency or the Dogs being off the mark, the first half-hour was up for grabs.

The rushed Moffat County shooting display finally calmed down with about 10 minutes in the half, as Josh Pando sailed one into the net and Marco Hernandez did the same about a minute later, both assisted by Ulises Silva, making it 2-0 at halftime.

Silva broke his scoring dry spell early in the second half, aided by Hernandez, but Grand Valley got their only goal a mere 10 seconds later when the ball rolled past Daniel Moore due to a miscommunication.

As teams battled back and forth, Bulldogs got on the board again when a corner kick by Axeel Mendoza went straight to Wyatt Nielsen, who booted it in, while Mendoza got in the backdoor himself for the final goal, Silva again with the assist.

With 42 total shots and 11 corners on the day, Moffat County could have made the margin even greater, said coach Harry Tripp, though the control got where it needed to be.

“Possession-wise, we looked like we were a little slow but started picking up in the second half,” Tripp said. “The midfield was open, so we needed to contain it right there and shift, shift, shift, and that’s what they did.”

Even so, a win is just what the team needs right now, 6-7 overall and 3-4 in the 3A Western Slope League, though their 4-1 Sept. 15 win over Grand Valley was the one that counted for conference credit.

The 0-11-1 Cards finish their schedule against Vail Mountain Tuesday, while the Dogs have a pair of home games to complete the season, hosting Delta Tuesday and Caprock Academy Thursday.

“They had good shots today, good through balls, and that’s what we need for Tuesday,” said Tripp, noting that the Delta game will be Pink Day for players as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thursday will be Senior Day.

Freshman Canyon Chambers, who saw a string of minutes in the Grand Valley game, said it’s simple what the group needs to do to finish strong.

“We just need to pass, communicate, play as a team,” he said.

