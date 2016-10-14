Superfood Tip: It's time for pumpkin seed cooking

It’s that time a year to roast yummy pumpkin seeds harvested from carved pumpkins. Not only are they fun to make, but they have wonderful health benefits.

According to the World Health Organization, pumpkin seeds are full of the mineral zinc. They also contain vitamin E, which is a great antioxidant for the body.

It’s recommended to roast seasoned pumpkin seeds in their shells for roughly 15 to 20 minutes. Let them cool and enjoy!